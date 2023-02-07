ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders both outlined their visions for America Tuesday.

Dr. Daniel Bennett, political science professor at John Brown University, said President Biden tried to appeal to both sides of the aisle as this was his first State of the Union address under a divided government.

“The president definitely emphasized a desire to do what he called finish the job,” Bennett said. “He said that term so many times throughout the speech, in an effort to both summarize the work that his administration has done so far, as well as chart a path ahead over the next two years or so, also as a way to reach out to Republicans to find common ground to seek bipartisanship and try to minimize the big differences between the parties.”

Bennett said President Biden also touted his accomplishments like infrastructure, the Inflation Reduction Act and low unemployment.

Bennet said Gov. Sanders showed an alternative for voters.

“She’s going to be critical of what she would describe as a woke move within the party, drifting to the left on cultural and social issues, and characterizing Republicans not as out of touch with the American people,” Bennett said.

Sanders touched on several things in her speech including criticizing the administration’s handling of the crisis at the southern border, the rise in crime and the culture war. The governor will announce her education bill for Arkansas Wednesday.

Bennett said both speeches also laid the groundwork for priories in the 2024 election.