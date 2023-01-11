FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed eight executive orders since being sworn in on Tuesday.

Dr. Janine Parry, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas, said Sanders’ slew of executive orders can show her base she’s taking quick action.

“Gov. Sanders is signaling leadership, and signaling movement and flexing a little bit on this very big electoral mandate,” Parry said.

The executive orders range from a state hiring freeze to tackling education issues.

“They are kind of hot button points about the scope and scale of government, about the role of ideology and the culture wars in K-12, public education, etc. that she campaigned on,” Parry said.

Parry also explained what exactly an executive order does.

“Executive orders are basically just policy by decree of the executive so it could be a president, as most people are probably more familiar with, or it could be governor,” Parry said. “They do not require the cooperation of the legislative branch.”

Parry said it will now be up to the state legislature if they want to further this order she sets forth.

“She’s handing the baton and that they will begin to kind of put some flesh on the bones that she’s put forward,” Parry said.