2020 Democratic hopeful Delaney replaces Iowa state director

Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney speaks at the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney’s Iowa state director has left his 2020 campaign in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Monica Biddix had been his state director since January but served on his campaign since June 2018, starting first as his communications director. She said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that she was leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

His campaign announced later Friday that it had named Brent Roske the new Iowa state director. Roske earlier served as Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s Iowa state director.

The former Maryland congressman launched his presidential campaign in 2017, making him the longest-campaigning candidate in the field. But he has failed to gain much traction and routinely polls at the bottom of the pack.

He’s scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend.