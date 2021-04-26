Arkansas Senate overrides Gov. Hutchinson’s veto of Arkansas Sovereignty Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has voted to override the Governor’s veto of Senate Bill 298.

The bill will now go to the House to be discussed Tuesday.

Senate Bill 298 states the federal government doesn’t have the authority to impose gun laws and regulations. The bill also noted the state would not adhere to the federal gun laws and regulations or help federal agencies enforce them.

Governor Asa Hutchinson notified the legislature Friday, April 23 that he vetoed the Arkansas Sovereignty Act of 2021.

