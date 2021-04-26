Bid to end Arkansas’ Confederate Flag Day fails before panel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An effort to end Arkansas’ day set aside to commemorate the flag of the Confederacy has failed before a Senate panel.

The proposal to end Confederate Flag Day, which is marked on the Saturday before Easter, failed before the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Monday.

The bill was approved by the House earlier this month.

It would have replaced the day with Arkansas Day, which the legislation says is intended to reflect the state’s “rich history, national treasures, diverse cultures, unmatched hospitality, shared spirit, and human resilience.”

