JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Three single moms are suing the state of Missouri after the governor decided not to expand Medicaid, but the lawsuit could impact thousands of Missourians.

After the General Assembly voted not to fund Medicaid expansion earlier this month, Gov. Mike parson said there was no way the state could expand. In less than three weeks, the lawsuit will be in front of the judge who will rule if Missouri has to cover those making less than $18,000 a year.