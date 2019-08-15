Fort Smith native announces presidential campaign

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Mosie Boyd announced she is running for President in 2020.

“Rebuilding patriotism by uniting Americans around our shared values,” Boyd said. “That’s why I’m running for President. We all love our country. And there’s a lot that unites us. The strength of America lives in the heart of every single American. It’s time to start focusing again on our shared values. We all drive on the same roads, attend the same schools, rely on the same justice system to keep us safe, and count on the same national security team to defend our liberty and freedoms. Let’s work together to rebuild American patriotism by listening to each other and respecting our fellow Americans.”

Last weekend, Boyd visited with Iowa caucus voters and placed “Mosie Boyd for President” yard signs at residences around the entrances to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

She is scheduled to speak along with leading Democratic candidates at a forum sponsored by the Iowa Federation of Labor at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa.

Mosie Boyd owns True Grit Law Firm in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She runs the River Valley Economic Development Council, which hosts town hall meetings to address economic development issues in the greater Fort Smith region.