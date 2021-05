FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals forever homes in our community, and today we're introducing you to a dog from the Washington County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville — meet Mack Daddy in Pet of the Week!

Mack Daddy is a two-year-old bulldog-boxer mix (with a question mark, staff say, as they're not quite sure), and he was picked up as a stray in Washington County.