JEFFERSON CITY, Mo--Missouri lawmakers ended the 2021 legislative session with the usual flurry of activity on a final day, even if one of the chambers adjourned several hours ahead of the statutory 6 p.m. call for sine die.

"We have to continue to get curveballs - we have to continually work from behind because we are in the minority and then we have to work in a situation where we don't have honest brokers," Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) said, when asked why he moved to adjourn for the session at 2 pm. He called it "a perfect ending to a dysfunctional year."