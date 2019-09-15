Biden on racism: Whites ‘can never fully understand’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media following a visit with students on the campus of Texas Southern University Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — At a black church known nationally for the white supremacist violence that occurred there more than a half-century ago, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday declared the current era of racial tensions a defining national crucible on par with the civil rights movement.

“We have not relegated racism and white supremacy to the pages of history,” Biden told parishioners at 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham as they commemorated the 56th anniversary of a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed four black girls in 1963. But, he said, “It’s in the wake of these before-and-after moments when the choice between good and evil is starkest.”

After calling the names of the victims — Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley — the former vice president drew nods of affirmation as he warned that “the same poisonous ideology that lit the fuse on 16th street” has yielded more recent massacres — in 2015 at a black church in South Carolina; in 2018 at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh; and in August at an El Paso, Texas , Wal-Mart frequented by Latino immigrants.

Biden praised the congregation for offering an example of “rebirth and renewal” to those communities and to a nation he said must recommit itself to “giving hate no safe harbor — demonizing no one, not the poor, the powerless, the immigrant or the ‘other.'”

Biden’s appearance in Birmingham comes at a political inflection point for Democrats’ 2020 polling leader, as he tries to expand and hold his diverse coalition across the party.

From his senatorial career in Delaware to two terms as Barack Obama’s second-in-command, the 76-year-old Biden is a white man with deep ties in the black community, particularly among older African-Americans. And though Biden didn’t mention President Donald Trump in Birmingham, he’s made withering critiques of the president’s rhetoric and policies on race and immigration a central feature of his candidacy.

Yet Biden also draws skepticism and sometimes caustic appraisals from younger black leaders and activists who take issue with his long record on race, from his early campaign mentions of working productively alongside segregationist senators in the 1970s to a stem-winding, sometimes incoherent answer during Thursday’s primary debate when asked how the nation should confront slavery. At one point, Biden suggested nonwhite parents use a record player to help their children with verbal and cognitive development.

Biden seemingly gave a nod to some of those critiques Sunday.

“Those who are white try, but we can never fully understand,” he said.

