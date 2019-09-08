In Alabama, Sen. Doug Jones kicks off 2020 reelection bid

FILE – In this Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., smiles after a ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol in Washington. Jones, who pulled off an upset victory in Alabama two years ago, is kicking off his reelection bid. Jones is holding a campaign kickoff in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the Democrat who pulled off a stunning political upset in Alabama two years ago, has kicked off his reelection bid.

Jones launched his 2020 campaign with a rally in Birmingham attended Sunday by several hundred cheering supporters.

Invoking the campaign theme of “One Alabama,” Jones said he is a senator who represents all of Alabama and will fight for the economic future of the state.

The Deep South Democrat defeated Republican Roy Moore in 2017 in a special election. Now considered the Senate’s most endangered Democrat, he is expected to face an uphill battle.

Jones noted no one gave him a chance of winning in 2017. And he urged voters to “look at my record” and not just labels slung at him by opponents.