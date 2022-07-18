WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is recovering after breaking her leg Sunday during a hike in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park, the Interior Department says.

Doctors confirmed Monday that Haaland broke her left fibula in the accident, Interior said in a statement. Haaland is grateful to park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care, the statement said.

Haaland is expected to return to work virtually later Monday, an agency spokeswoman said.

Haaland, 61, has served as Interior secretary since March 2021 and is the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. A former member of Congress, Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th generation New Mexican.