JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Monday was the first day of school for many districts in Missouri. Over the summer, the state's education department asked school districts if they taught critical race theory in a survey.

Last month, members of the Missouri House and Senate heard testimony on why critical race theory (CRT) should be banned in the state, but on Monday, they heard why schools should teach it. Of the 554 districts in the state, only one said it teaches CRT.