Acting Spanish PM Sánchez fails 1st vote to form a new govt

Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrives at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sánchez will seek the endorsement of the Spanish Parliament ahead of this week’s confidence votes for him to form a new government. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s caretaker prime minister has failed on the first of two opportunities this week to win the endorsement of the national Parliament to form a government.

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez fell short of the absolute majority of 176 votes of the 350-member lower house needed to win Tuesday’s vote.

He received backing of his party’s 123 members plus one more member of a marginal regional party.

Sánchez will have another opportunity on Thursday, when the bar lowers and he only needs more “Yes” votes than “No” votes.But Sánchez will need to entice the far-left United We Can party into backing him to have a chance on that second bid.

If he fails again, Spain’s lawmakers will have until Sept. 23 to form a government or a new election will be triggered.