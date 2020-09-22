Trump calls Swedish lawmaker in thanks for Nobel nomination

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish lawmaker who nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East says he got a phone call of thanks from the American leader.

Magnus Jacobsson, a member of Sweden’s Parliament for the Christian Democrats, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that he was “on my way to the stable with my daughter” when he got the call.

“We had a good conversation about peace in the Middle East and the Balkans. I wish the President good luck with the peace processes,” Jacobsson wrote.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a deal normalizing relations that was signed at the White House on Sept. 15.

Earlier this month, Jacobsson also nominated the governments of the United States, Kosovo and Serbia for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to secure a peace agreement between the two former Balkan war foes. Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti signed an economic normalization deal at the White House last week.

Nobel nominations can be made by national lawmakers, heads of state and certain international institutions. In 2020, the committee received 318 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, of which 211 are individuals and 107 are organizations. The 2020 winner will be announced on Oct. 9.

The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway, in contrast to the other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in Sweden.