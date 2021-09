JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - It's been two weeks since the LGBT history exhibit was removed from the Missouri Capitol and emails obtained via an open records request show some state employees anticipated the display would cause controversy.

The state said it received complaints about the exhibit and the right steps weren’t taken for it to be on display. Three days after being put on display inside the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol, it was moved into the Lohman Building, adjacent to the statehouse. Both the governor’s office and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which oversees the museum, said state statutes weren’t followed for the exhibit to be on display.