Politifact determines the Lie of the Year: Downplaying January 6 insurrection

Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6th. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The nonprofit fact-checking website Politifact debunked hundreds of misleading claims this year, and they have now selected the 2021 Lie of the Year.

“Each contender proved to undermine an accurate narrative that stoked fear and violence,” it noted in a press release, but “The 2021 Lie of the Year title goes to the collective attempts to downplay and deny the Jan. 6 insurrection, the most serious attack on representative democracy in modern times.”

Lies about COVID-19, vaccinations, elections, climate change and war all rose near the top of the list.