Politifact determines the Lie of the Year: Downplaying January 6 insurrection

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The nonprofit fact-checking website Politifact debunked hundreds of misleading claims this year, and they have now selected the 2021 Lie of the Year.
“Each contender proved to undermine an accurate narrative that stoked fear and violence,” it noted in a press release, but “The 2021 Lie of the Year title goes to the collective attempts to downplay and deny the Jan. 6 insurrection, the most serious attack on representative democracy in modern times.”
Lies about COVID-19, vaccinations, elections, climate change and war all rose near the top of the list.
A mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Outside, they waved flags, broke down barricades, shattered windows and scaled walls. They stripped police of their weapons, dragged them to the ground, sprayed them with chemical irritants, beat them, bludgeoned them, or tased them. Inside, elected representatives and congressional staff took cover while rioters forced their way into offices and the floor of the Senate chamber. We, the American people, were there, too. We watched the attack unfold in shock, horror and disbelief for hours during the live broadcast and asked, “Do you believe this?”
Today, there are people — our neighbors, friends and perhaps even family members — who still do not believe this. To say that Jan. 6 was an antifa operation, a tourist visit, a false flag, or an uneventful day to forget are all political lies. But in today’s age of bad information, people will vigorously attempt to reframe history, even events as well documented as Jan. 6.Angie Drobnic Holan, Editor-in-chief, PolitiFact