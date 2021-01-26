Polk County ‘Paramedic of the Year’ arrested in theft of COVID vaccines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File) (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County’s 2020 Paramedic of the Year was arrested by the sheriff’s office Tuesday after allegedly stealing coronavirus vaccines meant for Polk County first responders.

According to the police report, 31-year-old Joshua Colon stole three doses’ worth of the Moderna vaccine, then forged the vaccine screening and consent forms.

Colon reportedly told detectives he was directed to do so by his supervisor, a captain with the fire department who Grady said will be arrested upon his return home from vacation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers