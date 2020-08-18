WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — Less than half of American adults say they would get a government-approved coronavirus vaccine if one becomes widely available, new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll show, with the majority unsure about getting the vaccine or saying they’re ruling it out entirely.

Forty-four percent of American adults say they would get the vaccine, with 22 percent saying they wouldn’t and 32 percent saying they aren’t sure.

The differences in opinion are stark among demographic groups — a majority of Democrats, seniors, Asians, those making at least $100,000 and those with college degrees all say they would get a vaccine if it’s approved by the government.

In every other demographic group polled, a majority say either that they aren’t sure whether they would get an approved vaccine or that they wouldn’t.

Click here to continue reading NBC News’ article, Poll: Less than half of Americans say they’ll get a coronavirus vaccine