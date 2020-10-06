Poll: Majority still fears virus exposure as Trump says not to be ‘afraid’

Sixty-five percent of American adults say they are worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the virus.

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — As President Donald Trump tells Americans not to be “afraid” of Covid-19 or let it “dominate” their lives, a majority of Americans continue to worry that someone in their family will be exposed to the coronavirus, according to new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Sixty-five percent of American adults say they are worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the virus (32 percent say they are very worried, while 33 percent say they are somewhat worried) in new results captured from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. Over that period, there were an average of 42,871 daily coronavirus cases and 692 daily deaths from the virus, according to NBC News’ analysis.

That’s a decline of only 5 percentage points since the first week of the poll, from June 29 through July 6, when a combined 70 percent said they were worried (36 percent were very worried, and 34 percent were somewhat worried). Over that week, for comparison, an average of 596 people died from the virus, and there was an average of 47,597 new daily cases.

Trump argued for weeks that the United States was “rounding the corner” on the pandemic — even as case numbers continued to climb across the country. Trump revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday and was taken later in the day to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was discharged Monday evening to continue battling the virus at the White House.

