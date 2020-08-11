Poll: Most Americans are not confident the 2020 election will be conducted fairly

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. After months of hearing President Donald Trump denigrate mail-in balloting, Republicans in the critical battleground state now find themselves far behind Democrats in the perennial push to urge their voters to vote remotely. While Democrats have doubled the number of their voters who’ve asked for a mail ballot compared to 2016, Republicans have only increased by about 20% since the same time. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

More Republicans have doubts about election fairness according to new data from the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

WASHINGTON — A majority of American adults say they are not confident that the November elections will be conducted in a fair and equal way, according to new data from the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Fifty-five percent of adults overall say they are either “not too confident” or “not at all confident” about the fairness of the election, just 14 percent say they are “very confident” in the election and 29 percent said they are somewhat confident.

But there’s a partisan split in how much Americans trust the election’s fairness.

Sixty-five percent of American adults who identify as a Republican or “lean Republican” are not confident in how the election will be held. That compares to 46 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaners who aren’t feeling confident about November’s results. A majority of independents — 56 percent — also aren’t confident in the election being conducted fairly and equally.

