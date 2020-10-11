Poll workers train to keep voters safe on election day

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the 2020 election approaches, counties in northwest Arkansas are training poll workers for election day.

Crawford County poll workers met today, October 10, for training.

County Election Commission Chairman, Bill Coleman, says 14 spots will be open for election day and the county expects to be in good shape with enough workers.

In Washington County, Election Commissioner, Jennifer Price says there has been a surplus of volunteers, causing the county to have to put poll workers on a waitlist for election day.

This year, poll workers are also trained on how to keep voters safe.

In addition to social distancing, polls will have plexiglass shields and sanitizing stations. While masks are not required, counties say they are encouraged.

For a list of important upcoming deadlines and information this election season, click here.

