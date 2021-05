Pools and splash pads opening around NWA and River Valley

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Memorial Day Weekend is here and that means it’s time for pools and splash pads to open up!

Below is a list of pools and splash pads opening up around NWA and the River Valley

Wilson Park Pool in Fayetteville

Opens Saturday, May 29th

Memorial Day Weekend hours: Open Swim 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Open Swim: Monday – Friday: 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Saturday – Sunday: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Family Swim: MWF: 6:00pm – 8:00om

Wilson Park 675 N. Park Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72701

Splash Pad at Walker Park, in Fayetteville

Open May 15 – September 19

Open daily 9:00am – 8:00pm

Walker Park 10 W 15th St, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Springdale Aquatic Center

Opens Saturday, May 29th

Open daily: 12:00pm – 5:45pm

Springdale Aquatic Center, 1100 Watson Dr, Springdale, AR 72764

Rogers Aquatic Center

Opens Tuesday, June 1

Open daily 12:00 – 6:00pm

1707 South 26th Street, Rogers, Arkansas 72758

Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, in Bentonville

Opens Saturday, May 29th

Open Swim: Monday – Thursday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Friday – Saturday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Sunday: 12:00 – 5:00pm

2000 NE Memorial Park Square, Bentonville, AR 72712

Prairie Grove Aquatic Park

Opens Saturday May 29th – August 15th

Monday – Thursday: 12:30pm – 6:00pm

Friday – Saturday: 12:30pm – 7:00pm

Sunday – 1:00pm – 7:00pm

311 W Butler St, Prairie Grove, AR 72753

Gravette Pool and Splash Park

Opens Friday, May 28th

Monday – Saturday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm – 5:00pm

401 Dallas Street SE, Gravette, AR 72763





Alma Aquatic Park

Opens Saturday, May 29th

Memorial Weekend Hours: Saturday: 11:00am – 6:00pm, Sunday: 12:00pm – 6:30pm, Monday 12:00 – 9:00pm

Monday – Wednesday: 12:00pm – 6:30pm

Thursday – Saturday: 11:00am – 6:30pm

Sunday: Closed

Alma Aquatic Center, 731 City Park Rd, Alma, AR 72921

Clarksville Aquatic Center