Pools, splash pads & water parks to reopen ahead of Memorial Day in Arkansas

Each facility will have to follow strict guidelines and can only allow 50% of its capacity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Swimming pools, splash pads, water parks, and swim beaches can reopen in Arkansas on Friday (May 22) under certain guidelines.

The City of Fayetteville has a pool at Wilson Park and a splash pad at Walker Park. Neither of them will be open for the Memorial Day weekend.

City leaders said a decision has not been made on when the water amenities will reopen.

“The city is taking a cautious and slow approach to reopening park amenities,” said Lisa Thurber, Director of Communications and Marketing in the City of Fayetteville. “Even though the state has given the okay to reopen pools, water parks and splash pads, we want to take more time to look at COVID-19 case numbers across the state and make decisions that will keep people safe and meet Fayetteville’s unique needs.”

Once a decision has been made to reopen the water amenities, the city will issue a public announcement and share an update on social media.