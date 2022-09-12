ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Art Collective Gallery announced that it will hold an opening night event for its Pop Art show on Saturday, September 24.

According to a press release, the event will take place from 5-9 p.m. at The Art Collective Gallery at 228 S. 1st Street in Rogers.

According to a press release from the gallery, the show will exhibit work from “the finest Pop artists in the world,” including Donald Topp, Steve Adair, Floyd Spoon, Carmelo Pluchino, Tyler Casey, Brian J Hoffman and Madi Love. Drinks and food will be served.