BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville will be hosting POP! by Canadian Multidisciplinary Experiential Studio Genilhomme at Lawrence Plaza in Downtown Bentonville.

The exhibit will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day from May 13-24, according to a news release from the Amazeum. The release says POP! will integrate science, technology and art into a music and dance experience.

On May 13, the Amazeum will collaborate with Downtown Bentonville Inc. and Bentonville Parks and Recreation to present Glow Party! with the POP! crew and DJ Girlfriend.

“We believe play is something that unites and connects communities of all ages,” says Amazeum Executive Director Sam Dean. “When we’re looking for large-scale, interactive experiences to share with our community, we look for those that show how integrating science, technology, art, collaboration, creativity and curiosity make something uniquely wonderful. Playfully exploring these installations may spark and rekindle the creativity in someone to make something they’ve been thinking about.”