Patrons wear protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic while standing at tables placed outside of restaurants, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Restaurants remain closed for table and bar service in New York City.

But some are bending rules meant to curb Coronavirus infections by encouraging customers to linger outside for an extra round or two of takeout cocktails.

Elsewhere around the city, clothing stores and a tanning salon have sought to reopen early — signs that some New Yorkers are itching to catch up with other parts of the country already freeing up their economies.