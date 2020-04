WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Food Bank’s Pop Up Mobile Food Pantry will be making another stop in the Northwest Arkansas area, this time in West Fork on Friday.

The pop up pantry will be located at the West Fork Community Center located 222 Webber Street. The pantry will take place from 10:00 a.m. until noon or until supplies have been distributed.