FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A pop-up lounge is coming to Fayetteville!

The latest installment from Experience Fayetteville will be downtown, tomorrow and Friday, December 18.

It’ll be behind the Dickson Street Bookshop and Kingfish, in the North School Avenue parking lot and it’s free to get in.

Tomorrow, there will be a couple of showings of the classic movie A Christmas Carol and santa’s sleigh will be there too, along with a snow machine.