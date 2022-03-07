BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tropical-themed pop-up will sweep across Bentonville’s Undercroft Bar starting on Tuesday, March 8.

According to a press release, Oasis at Undercroft will be focused heavily on a tropical ambiance with classic cocktails curated from the original “Tiki” movement in America through the 1940s, 50s and 60s. Reservations are highly encouraged, and limited space will be available for walk-in guests.

Oasis will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Undercroft is located at 201 NW A St. Bentonville, AR 72712.

More information on the Oasis pop-up is available on Undercroft’s website.