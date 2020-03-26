Pope County deputy shoots, kills knife-wielding man, police say

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man on Wednesday after police say he approached the officer while brandishing a knife.

Glenn A. White, a 53-year-old London man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday at around 5:15 p.m., authorities say the sheriff’s department dispatched the deputy to 675 Hickey Mountain Loop in the London Community. The initial call reported a suicidal individual at the address, according to a release on Thursday.

The Pope County Sheriff has requested the Arkansas State police investigate the incident.

“Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws,” states a release from Arkansas State Police.