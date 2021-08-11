Popular Fayetteville photographer pleads guilty to 13 counts video voyeurism

Police found footage of at least 12 different women in various states of nudity, including 1 minor.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville photographer pleaded guilty to video voyeurism on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the 4th Judicial District Court in Washington County.

Dillon Dooms, 36, was sentenced to 10 years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections, with five years to be served as a suspended sentence. Dooms will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his plea, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Lamb.

Dillon Dooms was booked into the Washington County Jail on August 11, 2021. | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The case involved dozens of women who were videotaped at his photography studio in Fayetteville last year. During a search warrant, police found footage of at least 12 different women in various states of nudity, including one minor.

Dooms was caught committing voyeurism when one of his clients noticed some hidden cameras in the changing area of the studio, according to the complaint.

There are at least two women who have filed complaints against the former photographer, those cases are still pending, according to court connect documents.