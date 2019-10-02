Popular NWA beer garden closes for renovations

An enclosure is being built around the outdoor game and music area at JJ's Beer Garden & Brewing Co

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A popular beer garden and restaurant in uptown Fayetteville is temporarily closed for renovations.

The owners said this will allow for concerts be hosted year round at the venue.

JGBG opened during May 2017. It has since served more than 250,000 customers, according to the owners. It’s also been voted as having ‘NWA’s Best Patio’ for two years.

The owners of JBGB stated, “… it is with great happiness and equal sadness that we announce as of Sept. 30, JBGB will be closing down in order to enclose the outside games/music area and add new and improved features to our already fun experience. With the enclosure, we will be able to accomplish a few things such as the ability to hold concerts year-round, make upgrades to our patio that weren’t possible previously due to weather exposure, and not to mention that we will be able to enjoy the use of our outdoor activities during the cold months.”

JJ’s Brewing Co will continue brewing beer and serving cold ones at JJ’s Grill locations.





