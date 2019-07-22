Popular sports outreach center opening Rogers location

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A regional sports mentoring center focused on the needs of youth and their desires to have fun through the transformational power of sports, is opening in Rogers.

A 53,000 square-foot stately sports center is being built on 10-acres for the Arkansas Athletes Outreach (AAO) Whitaker Family Sports Center.

It will be located at Dixieland and Pleasant Grove Roads. The opening date has yet to be released.

The new center will boast a 37,000 square-foot area for four hardwood courts… two of which will be mini-arena size courts that accommodate more than 500 people for showcase basketball, volleyball and additional sporting events, a news release states.

The other main section of the family sports center will be a 16,000 square-foot field house for fitness and performance training.

A large, artificial turf field, weight room and full locker room will be inside.

Also there will be a Mercy physical therapy clinic at the complex.

Two fully sodded, outdoor football fields are part of the new AAO location.

AAO Executive Director Brad Friess said, “We couldn’t be more excited for AAO to now have two facilities serving the needs of families in Washington and Benton counties. There is never enough gym space in NWA, but this amazing community sports complex is going to really help meet the demands of our growing communities.”