FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Sunday, a Farmington woman was arrested at a Fayetteville motel and is facing charges of property theft and identity theft.

According to court documents, a Fayetteville Police officer was patrolling the parking lot a few minutes before 10:30 a.m. at The Chief Motel on College Avenue and spotted a black pickup truck that had reportedly been involved in recent mail thefts. The officer made contact with the motel owner and verified the room that the vehicle’s owner was staying in. The suspect was a registered guest and set to check-out at 11 a.m. that day.

The officer waited for backup, and then knocked on the suspect’s door. A man answered and told officers that the registered guest wasn’t present. He added that she wasn’t staying there, but had purchased the room for him in her name.

The man further explained that “he was not allowed to stay at the Chief Motel due to something which occurred in the past.” Police asked to search his vehicle, and he replied that a friend had stolen it recently.

Investigators noticed that the front driver’s side window had been smashed out. Officers received consent to search the vehicle and found “a crumpled Chambers Bank statement” that did not belong to the vehicle’s owner.

Officers contacted the person named on the statement and learned that the person believed the statement had recently been removed from a mail box.

At this point, a hotel clerk arrived, informing the room’s resident that it was check-out time. Officers, believing that someone else was inside, knocked on the door. Marcia Goodwin, 31, of Farmington, stepped outside.

The investigating officers explained why there were there, and asked for her name and date of birth. She responded with a false first and middle name and date of birth. Officers contacted the Central Dispatch Center and learned that Goodwin was using her sister’s information. Officers checked recent photographs and confirmed the suspect’s identity.

After being confronted about using a false identity, Goodwin denied it and was arrested for multiple felony warrants and for non-financial identity theft. An officer determined that she was on probation, with a search waiver already on file.

Inside the room, investigators found that her wallet contained “numerous checks” that were later determined to have been stolen. There were also two Arkansas-issued identification cards belonging to other people. The officer felt that the ID photos “appeared to be similar in appearance to Marcia.” The individuals on the IDs were contacted and confirmed that mail recently went missing from their mailboxes.

Goodwin confessed to stealing two packages off the porches of two separate residences near the Cliffs Apartments. She also said that she rode with the other occupant of the hotel room, stealing mail from mailboxes in Fayetteville. She also confirmed that the mail in her possession was stolen.

She was arrested and booked into custody at the Washington County Jail. She is facing charges of Non-Financial Identity Theft and Theft of Property (Four counts).