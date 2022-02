FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Water & Sewer Department announced that it will be repairing the sewer main on N. College Ave, between N. Golden Eagle Dr & E. Drake St.

Northbound lanes of traffic will be closed on Sunday, February 20th – Monday 21st between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

If you have any questions, please contact the Water & Sewer Department at (479) 575-8386.