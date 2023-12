ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Portions of Alma are experiencing water outages, according to the city’s Public Water Authority.

Customers living on North of Graphic Road, including Mote Road, Hwy 348, Old Turner, Barton and Dove Lane are the only areas being affected.

The Public Water Authority says they are working on the main line repair and will restore water service as soon as possible.

