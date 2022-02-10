SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group are looking for people to work at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

They have open positions from the grounds crew to the gift shop.

“If it’s an usher, the kids zone, you’re helping at the front gate or with the parking,” said General Manager Justin Cole. “Wherever you’re at, you’re interacting with the fans and we want you to convey that you’re happy to be here. You’re happy that they’re here.”

People looking for work can apply here.