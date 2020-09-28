Possibility of COVID-19 spike after big weekend in Fayetteville

The annual Bikes Blues and BBQ rally being canceled didn't stop bikers from coming to town, and limited capacity at Razorback stadium didn't deter some football fans from coming to cheer on the Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Bikes Blues and BBQ rally being canceled didn’t stop bikers from coming to town, and limited capacity at Razorback stadium didn’t deter some football fans from coming to cheer on the Hogs.

Northwest Arkansas was host to a number of out of state visitors this weekend.

“I really hope that we can get through this weekend where there might be more folks in Northwest Arkansas and not see a spike associated with that,” said Dr. Gary Berner, the chief medical officer of Community Clinic.

Dr. Berner worries these out of towners could contribute to a COVID-19 case increase.

One of the hottest spots over the weekend? JJ’s Grill on Dickson St.

“Bikes blues weekend is always the biggest money maker of the year for us,” said it’s district manager Richard Tolleson.

He said while his restaurant followed health guidelines, some visiting bikers didn’t want to.

“A lot of people like from Missouri where they don’t have a mask mandate when they go to restaurants gave us a little bit of mouth but at the same time we were like ‘hey look we cant serve you if you don’t wear a mask,'” Tolleson said.

He said he even hired more security this weekend to enforce social distancing guidelines and help keep capacity under control.

“We just gotta follow the rules, you know, so we don’t get in trouble or spread COVID-19,” he said.

If people weren’t mindful of the governor’s guidelines, Dr. Berner worries we’ll be seeing the side effects from this weekend for weeks to come.

“I would really love to think that we’ve been listening to the Department of Health and listening to the governor and listening to KNWA and hearing on repeat the importance of keeping that distance,” Dr. Berner said.