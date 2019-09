UPDATE: The scene is clear and traffic has returned to typical speeds.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A collision is slowing traffic on an Interstate 49 exit ramp, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police said a person may have been injured during the collision.

The collision happened on the southbound Exit 85 off-ramp of I-49 about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, according to police.

Detours are encouraged.

This is a developing story.