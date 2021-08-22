Possible staffing challenges in nursing homes with new vaccine requirement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas nursing homes could see staffing challenges in the near future because of President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that all nursing home staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new requirement is meant to keep nursing home residents safe and healthy, but it could also put a strain on a tired workforce.

Jay Green, with Butterfield Trail Village, said filling staff positions is always a concern for his community. However, he believes Butterfield won’t be very affected by a vaccine requirement.

“We’re hoping and we’re feeling pretty good about our staffing issues because you could always use staff,” Green said. “We have many positions in dietary and things like that, but we’re hoping that we’re not going to take too big of a hit.”

About 87 percent of staff at Butterfield Trail Village are fully immunized, while 100 percent of it’s residents are vaccinated.