MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) — The National Weather Service says authorities are investigating a possible tornado in Victoria, Mississippi.

Victoria is located in Marshall County. It appears the possible twister hit about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.

The NWS says an emergency manager reported powerlines down and a roof damaged.

Marshall County, Mississippi

This is is a developing story and we’ll update as information comes in.