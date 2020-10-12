Possible UAFS sales tax renewal sparks controversy

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Election day is less than a month away and one question on Sebastian County ballots is sparking controversy.

University of Arkansas- Fort Smith Chancellor, Terisa Riley, says when the institution transitioned from a junior college to a four-year program in 2001, voters in Sebastian County approved a temporary 1/4% sales tax to help with its growth.

The tax is set to expire in 2022 but now voters will decide whether to renew it for another 10 years.

Fort Smith Attorney, Joey Mccutchen, says he already pays enough in taxes.

“We’re taxed to death in fort smith and Sebastian County and it’s time that we put a stop to it,” he said.

Mccutchen is now advocating for the Citizens Against Unfair Taxes to oppose the extension of the sales tax. However, Riley says this money has been pivotal.

“The sales tax has allowed us to continue to operate all of these degree programs at a time when many institutions are having to raise their tuition and fees,” she said. “We have about 51 degrees or credentials you can earn in four years and we also have started two masters degrees in consideration of what our community needs are.”

Mccutchen says one of his major concerns with the sales tax is the lack of information that’s been given on where exactly everyone’s tax dollars are going.

“That’s not good enough, we want transparency, we want honesty, and we wanna know where this money specifically is gonna be used,” he said. “They think they can use glossy videos, glossy brochures, throw out a few details and that’s the end of it.”

Those who support the tax renewal say this investment has been well worth it.

“The school has just published an economic development impact study that shows its $142 million impact annually through employment, through student population, improved salaries that students can earn after they graduate,” said Michael Barr, co-chair of Friends of UAFS.

Riley says if this tax is approved in November, the university is already making plans to continue its growth- like offering additional masters and bachelor degrees.