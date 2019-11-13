Post Consumer Brands executive wins deadly battle with stage IV cancer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A vice president of a major Northwest Arkansas company is using his battle with cancer to spark change in the community.

Joe Boyd, the National Vice President of Sales, U.S. Retail at Post Consumer Brands, was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in September 2014.

“We had just finished some meetings at Walmart and I noticed there was some swelling on the back of my neck that wouldn’t go away,” Boyd said.

Boyd went through eight weeks of treatment. It was a process he said almost turned deadly.

“It should’ve been seven, but I was hospitalized for a week, because of the chemo,” he said. “The radiation took a toll on my body and I got admitted to the hospital.”

Boyd said by the grace of God, he got out of the hospital to complete his treatment. He is now in remission.

“I still have little PTSD about having gone through cancer,” he said. “It’s certain smells. I have a hard time getting into the passenger side of my wife’s car because that’s how I went to chemo every day.”

Boyd’s battle with cancer gave him a deeper understanding of the importance of having organizations like the Cancer Challenge. The organization has helped over half a million people receive access to services.

“My challenge to everybody is to donate when you can and as often as you can,” he said.” But, also, don’t forget to donate your time.”

The Cancer Challenge is hosting a telethon on Nov. 19. It’s a chance to give back and support cancer care in Northwest Arkansas.

You can learn more about the telethon here.