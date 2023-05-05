POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Poteau police arrest a man in connection with a shooting on May 5.

According to a press release from the Poteau Police Department, Brian Jerome Wooten, 35, of Poteau is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and felony discharging firearms.

The release says at 10:53 a.m., Poteau police and Leflore County EMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Betty Lou Lane in Poteau on a call of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old Poteau man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The wounded man was transported by Leflore County EMS to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment.

The release says Poteau Police Department Investigators responded to the scene and are in the process of gathering evidence and conducting interviews.