POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Poteau masseuse was arrested for prostitution at Asian Touch Massage & Foot Spa in Oklahoma.

Liping Wu, 58, was arrested was arrested on one count of offering to engage in prostitution and

booked into the Leflore County Detention Center.

The arrest was part of a joint operation including the Poteau Police Department, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit and the 16th District Attorney’s Office.

The Poteau police say that the operation was in response to community complaints of illegal sexual activity at the business.

“An OBN Agent, acting in an undercover capacity, entered the business. In the course of the

agent’s visit, an Asian female employee made an offer of sexual intercourse in exchange for

money to the agent,” a release from the Poteau Police Department said.