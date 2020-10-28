Poteau police arrest suspect, investigate suspicious death

POTEAU (KNWA/KFTA) — Poteau Police and LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 204 South Bagwell in Poteau after getting a call about an unconscious male

bleeding from the head on October 25.

Paramedics took Billy Leroy Mashaney, 56, to the hospital where he later died.

A medical examiner said Mashaney’s death was suspicious.

Investigators found his death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators have arrested 27-year-old Ike Issac Maniel Ritter II.

Ritter was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on charges of 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, and Possession of a Firearm After Felony Conviction.

This story is developing.