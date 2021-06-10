Poteau police looking for missing teen

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Poteau Police Department is searching for a missing teen from Searcy, Ark since June 4.

Police say Haley Bell, 17, was possibly seen in Poteau at a local convenience store on or around June 9 at 11 a.m.

Bell has red or auburn hair and green eyes. She is 5 ft. 1 in. and weighs 108 lbs.

Bell has a pink stud piercing in her left nostril and a cross tattoo on her arm.

Contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531 or the Poteau Police Department’s Detective Sgt. Dustin McKinney at 918-647-8620 or mckinney@poteau-ok.com.