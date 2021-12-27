Poteau police respond to motel shooting; victim in critical condition

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 2:10 a.m. on December 27, Poteau police responded to the Economy Inn at 2011 North Broadway on a call of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found that Wesley Lee McDaniel, 44, had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported by life flight to a Tulsa area hospital.

The report states that McDaniel is in critical but stable condition.

Poteau Police Department Investigators are working the case. At this time there is no suspect information to release.

