Poteau police searching for man accused of stabbing girlfriend

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The suspect vehicle has been located, but Underwood remains at large, according to the Poteau Police Department at 12:46 p.m. on Friday.

The Poteau Police Department is searching for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend at a motel in Oklahoma on Thursday.

Ethan Seth Underwood, 21, of Heavener, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman who was not identified by police, in the abdomen at the Green County Inn in Poteau, according to a release from the Poteau Police Department on Friday.

The victim was transported by life flight to Little Rock for emergency surgery and is in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as Underwood. They said he fled the scene northbound on North Broadway in a silver or gray, older model Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck with the extended cab windows broken out.

Underwood is wanted in connection to the stabbing and is considered armed & dangerous, police said. He 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with whereabouts about his current location should contact Poteau Police Department at (918) 647-8620.

